Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for rehab assignment Friday
Wright (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright is inching closer to making his 2018 debut as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery that he underwent last May. The veteran has been pitching in extended spring training games recently, but seeing how long he's been sidelined, Wright will still likely need at least a couple of minor-league rehab starts before the Red Sox feel comfortable activating him. Once active, he'll need to serve a 15-game suspension that he was handed for violating the league's domestic violence policy.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Nears rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Placed on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Suspended 15 games•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws four innings Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Status uncertain for first start•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could break camp in rotation•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...