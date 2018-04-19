Wright (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright is inching closer to making his 2018 debut as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery that he underwent last May. The veteran has been pitching in extended spring training games recently, but seeing how long he's been sidelined, Wright will still likely need at least a couple of minor-league rehab starts before the Red Sox feel comfortable activating him. Once active, he'll need to serve a 15-game suspension that he was handed for violating the league's domestic violence policy.