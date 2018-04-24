Wright (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright was pulled from his previous rehab start due to lower-back stiffness, but he was able to get through a bullpen with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to make his next rehab start on schedule. He'll likely need multiple more rehab outings before he's ready to make his 2018 big-league debut.