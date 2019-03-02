Wright will play long toss up to 90 feet Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are bringing Wright along slowly after undergoing an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He's going to pitch out of the bullpen, where the knuckleballer is expected to pitch in a variety of roles. Wright believes he can thrive as a multiple-inning reliever, if the knee holds up. "The biggest factor is swelling," Wright explained. "That's what I couldn't get rid of last year. Every time it would act up it would blow up. And then I'd get it drained. Then a couple weeks later it's back to square one." The right-hander has enjoyed success as a reliever with a 6-0 record, 2.99 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 31 career bullpen outings (78.1 innings).

