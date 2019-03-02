Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set to throw Sunday
Wright will play long toss up to 90 feet Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox are bringing Wright along slowly after undergoing an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He's going to pitch out of the bullpen, where the knuckleballer is expected to pitch in a variety of roles. Wright believes he can thrive as a multiple-inning reliever, if the knee holds up. "The biggest factor is swelling," Wright explained. "That's what I couldn't get rid of last year. Every time it would act up it would blow up. And then I'd get it drained. Then a couple weeks later it's back to square one." The right-hander has enjoyed success as a reliever with a 6-0 record, 2.99 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 31 career bullpen outings (78.1 innings).
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: No longer considered starter•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set to wear knee brace•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could see saves in 2019•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has procedure on knee•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be rotation option•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...