Red Sox's Steven Wright: Status remains uncertain for Opening Day
Dave Dombrowski, Boston's President of Baseball Operations, stated that Wright may not be available by Opening Day following his knee surgery in May of 2017, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright has been on a throwing program for the past couple months but was held out of all drills and running exercises as the club's spring camp gets underway in Fort Myers, Florida. Although Wright may not be fully cleared by Opening Day, he remains on schedule to be back on the mound in early April. There will likely be continuous updates on the right-handers status throughout spring training.
