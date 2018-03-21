Red Sox's Steven Wright: Status uncertain for first start
Manager Alex Cora said that Wright (knee) has a "50/50 chance" to break camp in the starting rotation for an April 1 start against Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright recently tossed a three-inning live batting practice session this past weekend and is expected to test out the knee in a minor-league game in the coming days. There should be a little more clarity on the situation once he gets back on the mound for a live game. In the event that Wright is unable to make the start against the Rays, expect Hector Velazquez to take his place.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could break camp in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Expected to throw live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tosses two simulated innings•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Scheduled to throw BP•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will begin season on DL•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...