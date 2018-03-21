Play

Manager Alex Cora said that Wright (knee) has a "50/50 chance" to break camp in the starting rotation for an April 1 start against Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright recently tossed a three-inning live batting practice session this past weekend and is expected to test out the knee in a minor-league game in the coming days. There should be a little more clarity on the situation once he gets back on the mound for a live game. In the event that Wright is unable to make the start against the Rays, expect Hector Velazquez to take his place.

