Red Sox's Steven Wright: Still hopeful to make World Series roster
Wright (knee) is scheduled to throw a simulated game and go through defensive drills Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Boston knuckleballer did not appear in the ALCS after injuring his knee in the ALDS. However, it seems like he's nearing a return after working out on his injured knee a few times. How Wright's injury responds to Sunday's workout will likely give a clearer picture of his availability for the World Series, though things are very much up in the air at this point.
