Red Sox's Steven Wright: Suspended 15 games
Wright (knee) was suspended 15 games for a violation of the league's domestic violence policy, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wright was already questionable to start the season while recovering from knee surgery. Any time spent on the disabled list will not count towards his suspension.
