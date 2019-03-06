Red Sox's Steven Wright: Suspended 80 games
Wright was suspended 80 games Wednesday after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The suspension will keep the knuckleballer out until mid-June and will make him ineligible to participate in the postseason. The veteran was theoretically in the mix for saves in Boston with the closer job wide open, though he was far from the favorite, so his absence won't move the needle much for frontrunners Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...