Wright was suspended 80 games Wednesday after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The suspension will keep the knuckleballer out until mid-June and will make him ineligible to participate in the postseason. The veteran was theoretically in the mix for saves in Boston with the closer job wide open, though he was far from the favorite, so his absence won't move the needle much for frontrunners Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes.

