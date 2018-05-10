Red Sox's Steven Wright: Tabbed for relief role upon return
Wright (suspension) will be used as a reliever once he's reinstated, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Wright is scheduled to throw in relief Friday on his rehab assignment, and the Red Sox seem content with the starters they already have on staff. As such, the knuckleballer will head to a long-relief role upon reinstatement, largely limiting his fantasy value outside of spot starts.
