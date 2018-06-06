Wright allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

Wright was making his first start of the season and was on point after a shaky first inning. He allowed three baserunners in the first, but avoided damage when Detroit's Leonys Martin was thrown out at home. From that point on, no Tiger reached second base off Wright, who retired the final 13 batters faced and lowered his ERA to 1.57 over 23 innings. With Drew Pomeranz (biceps) on the disabled list, Wright will get at least one more start, which at this point is scheduled next Tuesday in Baltimore.