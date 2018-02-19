Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throwing off flat ground
Wright (knee) threw off flat ground Monday, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
Wright missed most of the 2017 season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee last May. The knuckle-balling right-hander may not be ready for Opening Day, but he appears to be on track for the early part of the season.
