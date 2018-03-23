Play

Wright (knee) pitched four innings in a minor-league game Thursday, Chad Jennings and Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Wright got roughed up in the outing, giving up five runs, six hits and four walks, but results weren't the important part of the outing. Innings were. The Red Sox will evaluate Wright on Friday and haven't ruled him out for the start of the regular season.

