Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws live batting practice
Wright (knee) threw 35 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright hit the disabled list in late June with left knee inflammation. He's been gradually working his way back, throwing bullpen sessions and simulated games, but will need a rehab assignment before returning to Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for live BP•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Progresses to simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continuing bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws off mound•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Participating in baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Progressing slowly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...