Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws two innings Sunday
Wright allowed two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-5 win over Houston.
Wright entered a tied game in the seventh inning against a good-hitting team while trying to prevent the Red Sox from being swept. That may not be the definition of high-leverage situation, but it was an important one for the Red Sox. The situation, coupled with Wright throwing multiple innings for the first time since his most recent return from a knee injury, suggests manager Alex Cora trusts Wright in important situations.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pitches back-to-back days•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first appearance off DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Brought off DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will be activated Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Beginning rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....