Wright allowed two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-5 win over Houston.

Wright entered a tied game in the seventh inning against a good-hitting team while trying to prevent the Red Sox from being swept. That may not be the definition of high-leverage situation, but it was an important one for the Red Sox. The situation, coupled with Wright throwing multiple innings for the first time since his most recent return from a knee injury, suggests manager Alex Cora trusts Wright in important situations.