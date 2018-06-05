Wright will stay in the starting rotation until Drew Pomeranz (biceps) returns from injury, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.

Wright will make at least one more start following Tuesday's outing against Detroit, with one of Boston's rotation pitchers headed to the shelf. He's accrued a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 16 innings, but hasn't started a game since the 2017 campaign.

