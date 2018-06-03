Wright will get a spot start Tuesday against the Tigers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Wright will be making his first start of the 2018 campaign. He's put up stellar numbers out of the bullpen, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks over 16 innings. The Red Sox have elected to give Wright the nod following Monday's off day to give the starting rotation two extra days of rest.