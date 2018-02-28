Wright was able to throw off the mound for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last May, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wright initially began tossing off flat ground almost 10 days ago, and he's continued to make good progress this spring but it remains likely that he will miss the first couple weeks of the 2018 season. Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) was also able to throw off the rubber for the first time, though he is doubtful for the beginning of the year as well. Expect Roenis Elias, Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson to compete for a starting gig this spring.