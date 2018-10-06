Red Sox's Steven Wright: Undergoes MRI on knee
Wright underwent an MRI on his knee Friday, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.
The issue apparently cropped up during Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday. While his test results aren't yet known, Wright's season could be over if the issue proves to be serious enough. The veteran right-hander spent more than two months on the disabled list earlier in the season with a knee injury.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has game-changing outing•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Notches first save•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Bridges to closer in win•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws two innings Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Pitches back-to-back days•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first appearance off DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...