Red Sox's Steven Wright: Unlikely for Opening Day
Wright (knee) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, per manager Alex Cora, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Wright began throwing off flat ground last week, and the Red Sox are in position to let him take the time he needs. In addition to Wright, Cora mentioned Eduardo Rodriguez as doubtful for the start of the season. That leaves left-handers Roenis Elias and Brian Johnson along with right-hander Hector Velazquez competing this spring for a spot in the rotation.
