Wright (knee) threw two innings in a simulated game Friday, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald and will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said after Wright makes a few appearances, he will not be afraid to use the knuckleballer in high-leverage situations. "He's a guy, when he's on, he's really good, he's a change of pace, too - it's interesting to say the least," said Cora. "He'll get his innings." Wright will be one of four pitchers the organization adds as part of the September roster expansion. The Red Sox could use the added supply of arms. The bullpen has faltered recently with Boston's relievers ranking 19th in ERA (4.03) over the last two weeks.