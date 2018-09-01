Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will be activated Saturday
Wright (knee) threw two innings in a simulated game Friday, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald and will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora said after Wright makes a few appearances, he will not be afraid to use the knuckleballer in high-leverage situations. "He's a guy, when he's on, he's really good, he's a change of pace, too - it's interesting to say the least," said Cora. "He'll get his innings." Wright will be one of four pitchers the organization adds as part of the September roster expansion. The Red Sox could use the added supply of arms. The bullpen has faltered recently with Boston's relievers ranking 19th in ERA (4.03) over the last two weeks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes first rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Throws live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Set for live BP•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Progresses to simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continuing bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...