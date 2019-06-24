Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will be activated Tuesday
Wright (suspension) will be activated Tuesday when eligible to return from an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Wright made a rehab appearance Saturday, pitching two scoreless innings for Triple-A Pawtucket, and on Sunday was deemed ready to return. He'll pitch as a reliever for the Red Sox.
