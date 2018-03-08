Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will begin season on DL
Wright (knee) will start the 2018 season on the disabled list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise since Wright is expected to miss the first few weeks of the year. He's been cleared to throw off the mound for the past week but has yet to go up against live hitting.
