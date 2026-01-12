The Red Sox signed Sikkema to a minor-league contract Jan. 6 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Sikkema was in the Reds organization this past season, posting a 4.57 ERA and 72:31 K:BB over 86.2 innings in 15 starts and eight relief appearances between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. The 27-year-old lefty has yet to appear in the majors but will get a chance in spring training to compete for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster.