Houck (face) was activated from the injured list Tuesday ahead of his start against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been out since mid-June after his face caught a comebacker, requiring surgery. After making a three-start rehab assignment, the 27-year-old is ready. In his most recent rehab start, he tossed 59 pitches in 4.0 innings, allowing zero runs. In a corresponding move, Chris Murphy was optioned. Houck has another tough matchup tentatively lined up against the Dodgers this weekend, but he could be a solid streaming option next week in Kansas City, assuming he sticks in the rotation.