Houck (personal) was activated from the restricted list and will pitch behind Rich Hill in a piggyback role Friday at Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 25-year-old is back on the active roster as expected Friday after being unable to travel for the four-game set in Toronto this week due to his status as an unvaccinated player. Houck won't immediately rejoin the starting rotation and will instead follow the veteran lefty Hill, who has yet to reach five innings or 80 pitches in an outing this season. The young righty has performed well over his first four outings (three starts) of the campaign with a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 15.2 frames.