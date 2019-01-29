Houck had his pitch mix adjusted mid-season in 2018 and had better results following the change, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck, 22, came out of Missouri with a two-seam fastball-slider mix, but the Red Sox had him focus on throwing four-seamers to start 2018. Things didn't go so well -- he had a 6.16 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over his first 11 starts -- and the right-hander returned to throwing the two-seamer as his main pitch. That led to a 2.86 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his final 12 starts at High-A Salem. It looks like the organization found the right pitch mix for Houck. "He went back to primarily a two-seam fastball with the knuckle-curve, elevating the four-seamer, sinking the changeup. And I think for now, that's a really good mix for him with everything we've seen from him and as he continues his journey through the minor leagues," vice president of pitching development Brian Bannister told Smith.