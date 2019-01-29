Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Adjusts pitch mix
Houck had his pitch mix adjusted mid-season in 2018 and had better results following the change, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Houck, 22, came out of Missouri with a two-seam fastball-slider mix, but the Red Sox had him focus on throwing four-seamers to start 2018. Things didn't go so well -- he had a 6.16 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over his first 11 starts -- and the right-hander returned to throwing the two-seamer as his main pitch. That led to a 2.86 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over his final 12 starts at High-A Salem. It looks like the organization found the right pitch mix for Houck. "He went back to primarily a two-seam fastball with the knuckle-curve, elevating the four-seamer, sinking the changeup. And I think for now, that's a really good mix for him with everything we've seen from him and as he continues his journey through the minor leagues," vice president of pitching development Brian Bannister told Smith.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....