Houck (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings of work against Detroit. He struck out four.

Houck gave up both runs in the fourth on a double by Phil Maton and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Spencer Torkelson. Outside of that, the right-hander was effective against the not-so-good Detroit lineup, and it helps lower his ERA to 4.50 to go with the two wins over his first two starts in 10 innings of work. Assuming no changes to the rotation order, Houck is lined up to face off against the Angels over the weekend.