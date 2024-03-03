Houck allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over three scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against the Nationals.
Houck followed starter Brayan Bello and easily navigated the fourth through sixth innings. This was his second Grapefruit League outing; he pitched two perfect innings in a start last Monday. So far, so good for Houck, who's thrown five scoreless frames thus far in his bid for the final rotation spot with Garrett Whitlock and Josh Winckowski.
