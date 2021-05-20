Houck (arm) has started his throwing program, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Houck has been dealing with a sore flexor muscle recently, but the injury was considered minor. It's not yet clear how long Houck's throwing program will last before he's able to return to the mound for Triple-A Worcester.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Getting treatment•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Dealing with sore flexor muscle•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Returned to alternate camp•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Takes loss in opener•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Called up for twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Tabbed for Sunday's matinee•