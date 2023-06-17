Houck is currently being evaluated for a head injury at a local hospital after leaving in the fifth inning of Friday's start against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. "He was lucky," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Houck never lost consciousness, and he was able to walk off under his own power before leaving the contest. The right-hander allowed one run in four innings with a walk and two strikeouts prior to exiting. Houck should be considered day-to-day, but the results of his testing will go a long way in determining whether he makes his next scheduled start.