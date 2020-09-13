Houck will make his big-league debut as Boston's starter Tuesday in Miami, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Houck is fully stretched out and capable of logging up to 100 pitches in his debut. He is not necessarily ready to have success in the big leagues, but Boston's rotation depth has been tested all season and they will turn to Houck in the rotation over the final two weeks. He lines up for two starts next week, with the second one coming at home against the Yankees. The 24-year-old righty is not on the 40-man roster, but would need to be added this offseason as protection from the Rule 5 draft, so the Red Sox will get to see how he looks against big-league hitters before finalizing the 40-man roster during the offseason. He logged a 3.24 ERA primarily as a reliever in 25 innings at Triple-A last year after logging a 4.25 ERA as a starter at Double-A.