Houck (5-3) recorded the win in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings victory over the Yankees after blowing his first save of the season, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks over two innings. He also hit a batter with a pitch and didn't get a strikeout.

Entrusted with a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning, Houck put the first two batters of the inning aboard before throwing the ball wide of third base on what was intended to be a sacrifice bunt by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, allowing Gleyber Torres to score the tying run. The right-hander avoided any more damage thanks to double plays in the ninth and 10th, however, and he was still the pitcher of record when Boston scored in the top of the 11th. Houck hasn't picked up a save since June 25, but for now he still appears to be manager Alex Cora's first choice to close out games.