Houck (4-9) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox were routed 11-2 by the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander held Baltimore off the board for three innings before a Ryan O'Hearn solo shot in the fourth cracked open the floodgates. Houck has struggled since his return to the rotation, posting a 6.05 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings in four starts, and while Boston remains on the fringes of the wild-card picture, they're more likely to stick with the 27-year-old in the name of his future development rather than shift him to the bullpen. Houck's next start lines up for a meeting with the Yankees next week at Fenway Park.