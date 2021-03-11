Houck allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against Atlanta.

Houck was overpowering Wednesday, a complete reversal of his first Grapefruit League outing in which he walked five and retired just two batters. His fastball routinely hit 96-97 MPH on the radar, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, well above the 92 he showed last season. "I saw him pitch last year, and I noticed he was 92, 93. With his movement, I thought that was good enough," said manager Alex Cora. "But now, you see 96, 97, it's eye-opening. Throwing strikes consistently and attacking the zone will be Houck's mission going forward. He's expected to start the season at Triple-A Worcester.