Houck (face) will throw an up-and-down bullpen session Tuesday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Both Houck and fellow injured starter Garret Whitlock (elbow) will throw bullpens on Tuesday, as each progresses to a rehab assignment. Houck was a starter at the time he sustained a facial fracture in June, but the Red Sox could opt for him to pitch out of the bullpen. Manager Alex Cora stated earlier his preference would be to use Houck as a reliever, but the starting staff is thin at the moment.