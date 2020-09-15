Houck had his contract selected and was added to the 28-man roster by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 24-year-old is set to make his major-league debut Tuesday in Miami, and he's now officially on the active roster. Houck won't face any limitations and is expected to throw about 100 pitches, depending on his effectiveness. The right-hander made his way to Triple-A last season and posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB across 25 innings, though he mostly worked as a reliever.