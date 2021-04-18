The Red Sox recalled Houck from their alternate site ahead of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Houck is slated to make his second start of the season in the first game of the twin bill, while Martin Perez takes the hill for Game 2. Boston is appointing Houck as its 27th man for the doubleheader, so he'll likely report back to the alternate site at the conclusion of Sunday's start.
