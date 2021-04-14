Houck could start Saturday at home against the White Sox, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Monday's postponement in Minnesota shifted the rotation back a day, and there's no rostered starter that will be on schedule to go Saturday. That leaves Houck as the most logical candidate for the start, although manager Alex Cora will wait on a decision. There is rain forecasted for Boston, which could be a factor in pitcher availability Saturday.
