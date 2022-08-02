Houck fired a perfect ninth inning, striking out one to earn the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Houck had allowed a run in each of his last two appearances, but he was sharp after going four full days between outings. The save was his first since June 25 -- that's a product partly of his own shaky performance but mostly from the Red Sox's brutal July swoon. The right-hander has a 3.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB in 58.1 innings with seven saves, a blown save and a hold through 31 appearances (four starts).