Houck had an MRI on his right elbow come back clean Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old remains without a clear return timeline, but a clean MRI is encouraging news after he was placed on the injured list Thursday due to a right flexor pronator strain. Houck will be eligible to rejoin the active roster May 28, but it wouldn't be surprising if he requires a longer absence given the nature of the injury.
