Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Houck would start Saturday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
As anticipated, Houck will be part of the Opening Day rotation after a replacement was needed for Eduardo Rodriguez (dead arm), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Considering that Rodriguez is scheduled to pitch a simulated game at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, he wouldn't seem to be at risk at missing more than one or two turns through the rotation. Assuming that's the case, Houck's time with the big club will likely be short-lived.
