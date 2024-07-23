Houck allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks over six innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out two during the extra-innings loss against the Rockies.

Colorado scored all four runs against Houck during the third inning, starting with a two-run shot by Charlie Blackmon. It was the second time Houck gave up double-digit hits this season and first since April 12. Despite the poor outing, he still owns an impressive 2.71 ERA with a 114:29 K:BB through 123 innings this season. Houck's been less efficient as of late, posting a 4.50 ERA with a lackluster 25:14 K:BB over his last six outings. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Yankees.