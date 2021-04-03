Houck will head back to Triple-A Worcester once Eduardo Rodriguez (arm) is ready to return to the active roster, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Houck will take Rodriguez's turn through the rotation Saturday, but it could be his only start. Rodriguez threw three innings in a simulated game Friday and is talking about returning April 8. Even if it takes longer to return, manager Alex Cora has no plans to go with a six-man rotation, which would include Houck. "We're pitching him tomorrow, then obviously the circumstances will dictate what happens with him in the future. Just give him the ball [Saturday], go five or six (innings), do the things he did in the last (spring training outing) and we'll be happy with that," the manager said. In Houck's final start of spring training, he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 scoreless innings against Atlanta.