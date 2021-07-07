The Red Sox plan to use Houck in an undefined role after the All-Star break, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Houck has been starting at Triple-A Worcester and could be used as a spot starter in the second half of July after working his way back from flexor muscle tightness. "He feels good. Everything went well in the last [start]," manager Alex Cora said. "As you guys know, he's going to be part of this at one point. How soon, we don't know yet but he's important for us and he will contribute." Since returning from the injury, Houck has a 3.07 ERA with 19 strikeouts and three walks over 14.2 innings for the WooSox.