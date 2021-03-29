Houck remains in contention to open the season as a member of the Red Sox rotation, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Houck appeared set to begin the season in the minors after he was optioned March 17, but the complexion of Boston's rotation has changed dramatically since then. Eduardo Rodriguez is working through a dead-arm phase that will prevent him from being available for Boston's season-opening series with the Orioles this weekend, while projected No. 3 starter Garrett Richards' status is uncertain while he's believed to be away from the team due to COVID-19-related concerns. Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez are scheduled to start two of the Red Sox's three games with Baltimore, but Houck -- who is pitching in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta -- is tentatively lined up to start Saturday versus the Orioles.