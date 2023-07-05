Houck (face) could begin exercises as soon as Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck had surgery on June 27 during which small plates were inserted into his right cheek to help with the swelling that occurred from the facial fracture. He is not yet eating solid foods and has lost "like seven pounds," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. Houck will meet with a doctor Thursday, though, and a nutrition and exercise plan will follow. There's no timetable for Houck's return, but it's going to be a while.