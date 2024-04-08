Houck (2-0) allowed four hits and two walks over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Angels.

Houck was dominant Sunday, allowing just one extra-base hit and, at one point, retiring 10 consecutive Angels. He's started the season with 12 shutout frames and a terrific 17:2 K:BB in two starts. Houck posted an 8.4 K/9 in both 2022 and 2023 but he's seemingly tapped back into the strikeout potential he displayed earlier in his MLB career. The 27-year-old is projected for a rematch with the Angels at home next weekend.