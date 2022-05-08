Houck (2-3) was charged with the loss Sunday against the White Sox after surrendering three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and zero walks over 2.2 innings.

The 25-year-old was pressed into starting duty with Michael Wacha (side) a late scratch, and he was pitching on two days' rest after throwing 56 pitches Thursday. Manager Alex Cora recently declared that Houck would be working out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future, but he could move back into the rotation with Wacha on the 15-day IL and Rich Hill (illness) on the COVID-19 IL,