Houck (face) struck out four over four scoreless innings and allowed one hit and no walks in his third rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Houck has been razor sharp over his most recent two outings for Worcester, covering seven scoreless frames while striking out seven and permitting just three baserunners. He was lifted after 59 pitches (36 strikes) on Wednesday, and though he isn't yet stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload, the Red Sox are likely to bring Houck back from the 15-day injured list and have him make his next appearance in the big leagues. Houck tentatively lines up for a return Monday in Houston, and he could be part of a six-man rotation if the Red Sox elect to keep Nick Pivetta in a starting role.