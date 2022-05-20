Houck (3-3) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six across four scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.

Houck entered the game in the third inning after a short outing from Rich Hill. Having allowed 11 earned runs across his last eight frames entering Thursday, Houck turned in one of his better performances ofthe season by inducing nine swinging strikes across 58 pitches. Even after this strong performance, Houck owns a 4.70 ERA with a 29:13 K:BB across 30.2 innings on the campaign.